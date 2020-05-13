You can now buy underwear, bedding and shoes under lockdown level 4
If you're in desperate need of new underwear or want to buy a pair of shoes for your kid, you are now allowed to under level 4 of the national lockdown.
You can also buy an electric blanket, duvets, beanies and scarves.
A government gazette dated Tuesday May 12 dictates the items that can be sold with immediate effect.
These were listed as:
- all baby and toddler clothing and footwear;
- all children’s wear - including outerwear, underwear, sleepwear, school wear and school shoes, footwear, socks, and related accessories;
- all maternity wear;
- all adult sleepwear and gowns;
- all adult underwear;
- adult footwear - including boots, slippers, closed-toe heels, closed-toe flat shoes, sneakers and trainers, smart or casual closed-toe shoes; and
- adult outerwear - including active wear (including gym, running and other exercise apparel), knitwear, jackets and coats, dresses, long-sleeved tops, long-sleeved T-shirts, denim jeans and denim jackets, pants, skirts, short-sleeved knit tops, short-sleeved T-shirts, leggings, crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings, short-sleeved or long-sleeved shirts, golf shirts, and one-pieces such as bodysuits.
Adult accessories including shawls and scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, belts, headwear, gym and exercise apparel, and hair accessories are also available for sale.
In terms of bedding, you can also buy:
- baby bedding and blankets;
- duvets;
- duvet inners;
- blankets;
- comforters;
- quilts;
- mattress protectors;
- pillows;
- throws;
- sheets and pillow cases; and
- electric blankets.