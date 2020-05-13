Suspected kingpin in R13m vehicle finance fraud case in court

A 52-year-old suspected fraud kingpin made his first appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Zamile Nongogo, who was arrested in Port Elizabeth, appeared in connection with charges of fraud, forgery, uttering and money laundering.

Nongogo is the fourth suspect arrested in a case involving an alleged vehicle finance fraud syndicate which operated in East London and Port Elizabeth between 2013 and 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said it was alleged that the syndicate defrauded banks of about R13m during this period.

Nongogo’s co-accused — Thobani Mabizela, Siyabonga Ngozi and Nqabisile Mhluzana — appeared in court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Nongogo and Mabizela were the kingpins behind the syndicate.

They allegedly produced and supplied false bank statements and payslips to Ngozi and Mhluzana.

Ngozi and Mhluzana are, in turn, alleged to have submitted these fraudulent documents to various banks to obtain vehicle finance loans.

The loans were approved and vehicles were handed over to them.

However, no repayments were made, Ngcakani said.

State prosecutor Wayne Jaftha said the state would oppose bail because Nongogo faced numerous counts of fraud.

He is alleged to have committed the offences while he was out on parole in a separate matter.

Nongogo’s case was postponed to Thursday to allow him to seek legal representation and arrange a date for a formal bail application.

Mabizela and Ngozi are expected back in court on June 23, while Mhluzana’s next court appearance has been set down for May 28.