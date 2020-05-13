Service delivery projects resume in Bay informal settlements

Service delivery projects in Nelson Mandela Bay’s informal settlements are set to resume under lockdown.

Interim executive mayor Thsonono Buyeye made the announcement on Wednesday as he launched a project that will see the installation of electricity in Nomakanjani, Motherwell, where about 2,000 residents are without lights and have limited access to water.

This was part of the city’s measures to keep residents indoors and limit the spread of Covid-19, Buyeye said.

Buyeye visited the informal settlement with a municipal delegation including Bay infrastructure and engineering head Andile Lungisa.

Lungisa said the move would also curb illegal connections which had a negative impact on the city’s revenue, while access to basic services allowed residents to better adhere to lockdown regulations.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in March, residents in Nomakanjani expressed concerns about being expected to stay in homes with no lights and only one working tap for the community to rely on.

The municipality has since provided the residents with water tanks and now the start of electricity installation.

Reactions to the project from Nomakanjani community members on Wednesday were mixed, with some looking forward to having electricity while others were sceptical, saying they would only believe it when they saw lights come on in their homes.

Resident Siphokazi Hlalu said the community was pleased with the city’s response, especially considering the community’s struggles with water before the tanks were provided.

“We’ve seen better service delivery with the municipality’s response to Covid-19.

“Before this we had insufficient water, no toilets and no electricity, but from last month the municipality started providing us with water tanks.

“Last week we received more toilets and now we’re getting electricity,” Hlalu said.

“We struggled so much without water and electricity, and that was our main concern when it was announced that we were going on lockdown.”

Another resident, Mzikayise Simon Ngqinambi, said he hoped the process of installing electricity would be a speedy one as the community had struggled enough already.

“We will not raise our hopes just yet. We will only be hopeful when we see the work being done

,” Ngqinambi said.

Bulelwa Voyi said: “I have no hope at all. I will only believe it when I see an electric box come into my shack and get connected, otherwise it’s impossible for us to stay home without electricity.

“I constantly have to go to the shops to buy food and paraffin, which [potentially] exposes me more to the virus.”

The municipality also visited Motherwell informal traders, handing over hand sanitisers and masks.