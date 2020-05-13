Ramaphosa's trip to Western Cape off after premier goes into quarantine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his visit to the Western Cape on Friday after premier Alan Winde was forced to place himself in Covid-19 quarantine.

Winde said he had a one-on-one interview last Thursday with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, whose death from Covid-19 was announced on Wednesday.

"Because [I was] in close range for some time, I am deemed a close contact and will now self-quarantine," said Winde.