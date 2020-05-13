KwaMagxaki dwellers offer relief to 40 families

“We’re in this together.”

This is the notion a group of friends from KwaMagxaki adopted in an effort to offer assistance and relief to at least 40 families within their community.

Pitching in as little as R50 each, KwaMagxaki community members — with help from friends — managed to raise R22,000 in two weeks.

KwaMagxaki Dwellers Forum was founded by Manelisi Maqetuka and his three friends in 2018 when they moved to open a KMG dwellers’ WhatsApp group which now has more than 200 members.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Gugulethu Mancotwa, said after families that were supposed to receive food parcels from Sassa did not get assistance, members in the WhatsApp group suggested the fundraiser.

“We raised funds to assist the most vulnerable families in KwaMagxaki with food parcels during the Covid-19 lockdown,” he said.

After collecting R4,000 among themselves, the forum appealed to their friends for assistance.

“On Saturday, we handed over food parcels with maize meal, potatoes, butternut, and other non-perishable goods,” Mancotwa said.

“It is with joy and satisfaction that we witness the people of KwaMagxaki talking with one voice in trying to assist in this difficult time that we are facing as a country.

“The success of the relief fund initiative is a clear indication that if we all put our minds and efforts together, we can achieve everything we want.”

Mancotwa said the forum would be continuing with the project through the lockdown period and had already started gathering funds to produce the next lot of parcels.