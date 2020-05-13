KwaMagxaki dwellers offer relief to 40 families
“We’re in this together.”
This is the notion a group of friends from KwaMagxaki adopted in an effort to offer assistance and relief to at least 40 families within their community.
Pitching in as little as R50 each, KwaMagxaki community members — with help from friends — managed to raise R22,000 in two weeks.
KwaMagxaki Dwellers Forum was founded by Manelisi Maqetuka and his three friends in 2018 when they moved to open a KMG dwellers’ WhatsApp group which now has more than 200 members.
The organisation’s spokesperson, Gugulethu Mancotwa, said after families that were supposed to receive food parcels from Sassa did not get assistance, members in the WhatsApp group suggested the fundraiser.
“We raised funds to assist the most vulnerable families in KwaMagxaki with food parcels during the Covid-19 lockdown,” he said.
After collecting R4,000 among themselves, the forum appealed to their friends for assistance.
“On Saturday, we handed over food parcels with maize meal, potatoes, butternut, and other non-perishable goods,” Mancotwa said.
“It is with joy and satisfaction that we witness the people of KwaMagxaki talking with one voice in trying to assist in this difficult time that we are facing as a country.
“The success of the relief fund initiative is a clear indication that if we all put our minds and efforts together, we can achieve everything we want.”
Mancotwa said the forum would be continuing with the project through the lockdown period and had already started gathering funds to produce the next lot of parcels.
Tobile Mabeqa, 33, said he was humbled by the efforts of the forum, adding that the past five weeks had been difficult for him.
“I am unemployed and I rely on small jobs such as cleaning gardens, fixing gates, anything to make money to buy bread. It’s not much, but it’s something.
“Since the lockdown started I have not been able to do these jobs,” he said.
“There’s no electricity at my house and I also need to get paraffin. Being able to walk from place to place this past week has allowed me to make a few rand, but the donation from these guys will make a huge difference in my life,” Mabeqa said.
Mkholisi Gqunta, 38, said he lived with his son and two brothers in their family home in KwaMagxaki.
“We were born here but sadly our home burnt down last year, leaving us with only one room to share,” he said.
The house once had three bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen with a dining room and a living room, but now stands in ruins with broken windows, no water, and little to no ceiling.
“We are all unemployed and we applied for relief to no avail, so I truly appreciate the help offered by our community,” Gqunta said.