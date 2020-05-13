JUST IN | Most of SA to shift to level 3 by the end of May

Government is preparing for “a further easing of the lockdown and a gradual opening of the economy”, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night.

“We will immediately begin a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that by the end of May, most of the country be placed on alert level 3, but that those parts of the country with the highest rates of infection remain on level 4,” he said.

“We will make further announcements after the completion of the consultations

“In the coming days, we will also be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce and reduce restrictions on exercise.”

Ramphosa said there was a possibility not all areas would be designated the same level.

“This would be done according to the rate of infection in an area and the state of readiness and the capacity of its health facilities to cope with treating infected people,” he said.

“For now, infections are mostly concentrated in a few metropolitan municipalities and districts in the country.

“It is important that we maintain stringent restrictions in these areas and restrict travel out of these areas to parts of the country with lower rates of infection.”

This is a developing story.