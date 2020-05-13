IDC processing 106 million applications for Covid-19 relief

The Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) says it is processing 106 million applications for funding from its special Covid-19 relief fund.

While this number may be close to double the official South African population, its CEO Tshokolo Petrus Nchocho said the number was initially close to 1 billion, before it refused some claims for failing to meet the funding criteria.

Nchocho was addressing members of parliament during a joint meeting on trade and industry on Wednesday afternoon.

“In terms of the applications that are still outstanding ... we have in aggregate, under this emergency scheme, 160 million applications that are in assessment. They are being evaluated,” he said.