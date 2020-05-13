From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again

The local motor industry is breathing a sigh of relief after it was announced that from Wednesday, new and used automobile dealers are allowed to open their doors again - under strict risk-adjusted trading measures, and hygiene and social distancing restrictions.

Sales of cars, bakkies, trucks, motorcycles, caravans and trailers may recommence.

Emergency repairs may also be carried out on vehicles, which includes cars that are overdue for a service.

The department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited directions regarding the sale of cars and emergency automobile repairs during alert level 4 of the Covid-19 national state of disaster.

Under relaxed lockdown restrictions that took effect from May 1, car factories were allowed to open with half their staff, but dealers had to wait longer to find out when they would be allowed to start selling vehicles.