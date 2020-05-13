Eastern Cape police top brass test positive for Covid-19

Several police top brass in the Eastern Cape have tested positive for Covid-19 and a captain based at a station in the Karoo is understood to have died from the virus on Tuesday morning.

The provincial police headquarters in Zwelitsha has been closed for decontamination after infected officers — both senior provincial officials and junior staff members — received their test results.

DispatchLIVE is not disclosing the officers' names for ethical reasons.

According to sources, who are based at provincial headquarters, seven officers have tested positive while others are still awaiting their results.

“We were told to go home and not come back as this place has seven members who have tested positive for Covid-19,” a source, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, told DispatchLIVE.

The officer said they received the directive on Monday afternoon.

“We had to leave early as the province decided to fumigate the buildings and many have been told to work from home.”