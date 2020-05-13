Eastern Cape hospitals to receive R50m for infrastructure upgrades

The Eastern Cape government has announced it will be facilitating more than R50m for the infrastructure upgrade of six major hospitals across the province.

A statement from the office of the premier, Oscar Mabuyane, said the funds would be used to ready the hospitals to admit people infected with Covid-19.

The R50m investment project, when finalised, will see upgrades to Grey Hospital in the Buffalo City Metro, Mthatha General Hospital, St Elizabeth Hospital, Isilimela in the OR Tambo district, Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay and Nompumelelo Hospital in Peddie.