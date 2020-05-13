Cheeky’s estate provisionally wound up
The personal estate of axed Kings boss, Cheeky Watson, has been provisionally sequestrated, and he now stands to lose everything should he not pay up the more than R5m owed to his former rugby players in the next four weeks.
The order issued by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday comes after nearly a year of failed promises by Watson, 65, to reimburse the salaries of a string of disgruntled players following the liquidation of Eastern Province Rugby (Pty) Ltd...
