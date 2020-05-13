‘A dedicated man who lived for his family’: wife of policeman taken by Covid-19

Capt Andrew Leslie could still walk when his wife persuaded him to go to hospital.

He had been struggling with a fever, cough and a sore throat. Just hours after being admitted to Wilhelm Stahl Hospital, a doctor told his wife, Colette: “Sorry, he didn’t make it.”

The acting commander of Middelburg police station in the Eastern Cape had not succumbed to a bullet fired by a criminal. He was felled by Covid-19 on Monday evening.

“My husband was very active in his role at the police and served the community. With the Covid-19 outbreak, he tried his utmost to keep everyone safe,” Colette told TimesLIVE on Wednesday. “I am going to miss him a lot. He was a remarkable man and hated corruption. He lived for his family. I am going to miss cooking for him, because he loved my food.”

She said the father of two started complaining of a high fever on Monday last week.

The next day, he was examined at home by the family doctor.

“The doctor found that his fever was extremely high and then he decided to conduct a Covid-19 test on him. While we waited for the results Andrew started complaining that his body was getting sore. He was put on antibiotics and pain killers and then it got better.”

Colette said her husband was still battling a cough and later started complaining about a sore throat. She said by the time his test returned positive on Friday, his condition started “deteriorating badly”.