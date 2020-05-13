Two arrested for running unregistered security company

Two Port Elizabeth men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly operating a security business in the Addo area without a licence.



Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the men, aged 29 and 46, had been charged with contravening the Private Security Industry Act for “unlawfully rendering a security service for remuneration, reward, fee, or benefit whilst not registered as a security service provider”...

