WATCH | Can a 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?

Hundreds of South African health workers were given a century-old tuberculosis vaccine on May 4 in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can protect against the coronavirus.

TimesLIVE interviewed professor and founder of TASK Applied Science Andreas Diacon, who is leading the study in Cape Town.

Devised at France's legendary Pasteur Institute 100 years ago, the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is one of the world's oldest and most trusted immunisations.