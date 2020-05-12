'Underlying health conditions' driving high Covid-19 death rate in Cape

“Our health experts have studied further data provided by our hospitals, especially private health care facilities where people have died, as part of our continued rigorous data-led approach,” he said in a statement. “We can therefore further update the media that only 6% of known Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape had no comorbidities. More than 65% of patients who died had more than two comorbidities.”

However, Winde cautioned that though vulnerable groups appeared to be most at risk to contract the virus, it did not mean those who were younger or in good health should not worry.

“Not only could you help spread the virus, and infect someone who is vulnerable, you could also get seriously ill, or even die, as has been the case in rare circumstances. It is worth reiterating that we cannot avoid this virus. Many of us will become infected.”

Mkhize said at the weekend that an unusual aspect of the Western Cape outbreak was that clusters of cases had been linked to factories and shops.