Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what to expect, SA

The committee overseeing the lockdown regulations is considering moving SA to level three, according to police minister Bheki Cele. This means that there will be significant changes in the way the country has operated under level 5 and 4.

According to the Covid-19 government website, although restrictions will be eased, strict measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks will still be maintained.

What's in

Clothing, textiles and footwear ramps up to full capacity

Stationary, books and hardware will be available

Sale & consumption of off-premise alcohol, subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed, 8-12)

Postal and courier services resume

Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day

Full mining operations resume

Gardening and swimming pool services

What stays

Curfews from 8pm to 5am

Public gatherings prohibited

Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and the purchase of essential items

No recreational travel to meet family or friends

