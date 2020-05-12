DA calls for immediate halt to Kouga Dam extraction

The DA is calling for Nelson Mandela Bay to immediately stop extracting water from Kouga Dam to halt the collapse of supply to towns and farmers in the Gamtoos River Valley.

The dam is at 20% capacity and with the metro extracting 60Ml per day to augment its supply, it will be dry in a 1½ months, DA members said on Tuesday. This water plays a critical role in the survival of the Gamtoos towns of Hankey and Patensie as well as citrus, vegetable and dairy farmers.

Speaking during a Zoom session, provincial DA leader Nqaba Bhanga said the party would be writing an urgent letter to human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu in this regard.

“It has been calculated that the Kouga Dam will be at 5.6% of capacity by the end of June. Furthermore, 3.1% of this total is dead capacity, as it cannot be extracted from the dam.

“The DA will be calling for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to stop extracting water from the Kouga Dam. We want the minister to implement this measure and at the same time to maximise extraction from Nooitgedacht.”

The department of water affairs has confirmed that NMB’s daily water consumption increased to 329Ml in March 2020. The metro is therefore extracting substantially more than the recommended 250Ml per day.

“The main reason for this overconsumption is the municipality’s total lack of communication to create public awareness,” Bhanga said.

“With this in mind, the DA has launched the ‘Let’s defeat Day Zero in NMB!’ web page. This page is a one-stop site and residents can go to Let’s defeat Day Zero in NMB! to get all the water information that is critical to saving our supply dams from Day Zero.”