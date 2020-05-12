Cricket administrator Ewie Cronje, father of Hansie Cronje, dies of cancer

Ewie Cronje, the father of ex Proteas captain Hansie Cronje, died on Monday afternoon after a long battle with cancer.

His son Frans confirmed the news of his death.

The former president of the Free State Cricket Union died at the age of 80.

“My dad went to be with Lord at 2:05pm this afternoon [Monday]. He was at peace and we are so thankful for the full life he had and wonderful dad that he was.

“From my mom, my sister and me, thank you so much for all the wonderful messages of the last few months. We will not be able to answer phone calls today, but will read every WhatsApp and other message. With much love,” Frans Cronje's Instagram post read.

Ewie Cronje played 27 first-class matches for Free State between 1960 and 1971.

Cronje, who played a leading role in establishing cricket at the University of the Free State, was battling stomach cancer.

His son Hansie died at the age 32 in a tragic plane crash in June 2002.

Condolences have poured in for Ewie on social media.