Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions

It's day 47 of hard lockdown across SA, which has seen movement curtailed, restricted business activity and zero public gatherings or social visits with friends and family.

As the economy continues to bleed and coronavirus infections continue to rise, government officials have hinted that level 3 may be on the cards.

Here's when hints on level 3 have been dropped:

Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said the committee overseeing lockdown regulations was in discussions about the easing of levels.

Though Cele refused to be drawn on when level 3 may be implemented, he said the committee was waiting on advice from experts.