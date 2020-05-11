We will act with discipline and ubuntu — Eastern Cape military chief

The army has been deployed to support the police in the enforcement of lockdown regulations but there is plenty of room to show ubuntu.

That is the view of the commander of the interim provincial command Eastern Cape SA National Defence Force, , Brig-Gen Mayenzeke “Mac” Matanda.

Matanda, an air force pilot, said his brief to his troops was to fulfil their mandate to back up the police but at the same time be reasonable and understanding.

“With the declaration of the disaster management regulations there was some element of non-compliance, which is why we were brought in,” he said.

“The police are the first line of enforcement and our mandate is to assist the police.

“But I travel around the Eastern Cape talking to our troops and my message is the same. We are new in this game but I tell them to be disciplined and to remember these are your mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters.”

The compliance of communities was no better or worse in the different centres, he said.

“It may look like there are more problems in the bigger centres, Nelson Mandela Bay compared to Steynsburg for instance, but the scale just increases with the size of the population so the flame seems to burn brighter in those places.”

Matanda recounted an incident in King William’s Town last week where his men were helping police to monitor a crowd queuing for state grants.

“It was a long queue and there were elderly men and women who needed to go to the toilet. So my soldiers helped those folk to access the nearest bathroom.

“Therefore we have our mandate but it is not so inflexible that we cannot show ubuntu to our people.”

Matanda said his military approach to things told him that the battle against Covid-19 was not unlike a war.

“The difference here is the enemy is invisible. But the situation is the same in many ways.

“In Biblical times the best thing the people could do when they were under siege was to hide and turn off the lights.

“We are not telling you to do that literally, but we are saying please shelter in your houses and do not come out unless it is essential.

“The only way to win this war is through the lockdown.”

Matanda started his career with the old Transkei Defence Force and then, after amalgamation, rose through the ranks with various air force and broader strategic roles.

Before lockdown, he was commander of the Langebaan Air Force Base in the Western Cape.

He said though heading up army operations in the Eastern Cape was a new role, he was happy to be posted wherever the SANDF deployed him.

“This is what the country wants me to do right now. As long as we win this battle, I am happy.”