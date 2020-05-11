Use unspent metro funds to provide relief, DA says

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay wants the municipality to take unspent funds from infrastructure projects and provide relief for businesses and residents.

The party has also proposed a three to six-month rates holiday for residents in the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual media conference on Monday morning, DA councillor and the party’s budget and treasury spokesperson Malcolm Figg said the municipality had only spent 22% of its capital budget by January 2020.

He said there were infrastructure projects where the money could be redirected from to assist small businesses during this period.

“The DA is proposing that the metro invokes Section 29(1) of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“This states that the mayor may, in case of emergency or under exceptional circumstances, authorise unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditure for which no provision was made in an approved budget.

“This strategy should be used to move money away from capital projects that won’t be finished before the financial year-end due to the lockdown provided such projects aren’t critical to basic services.

“We suggest that provision be made for relief of rates and water and sanitation charges where a need for this exists,” he said.

Figg said Bay CFO Selwyn Thys should provide parties with a detailed response on the municipality’s financial position and how much had been spent to fight Covid-19 in the metro.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said coronavirus had negatively impacted everyone but most especially small business and the middle class.

“If you save businesses, you save jobs.

“Relief for rates and municipal services should be considered on the basis of need and means tests should help to identify those households, individuals and businesses whose circumstances have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Bhanga said.

Bhanga said the city’s collection rate was sitting at 83%, the lowest it had been in recent months.

“Budget virements could be made and funds could then be moved within the EDTA [economic development, tourism and agriculture department] to assist SMMEs.

Asked if the party would support a no-tariff increase for the next financial year, Figg said the party would have to look at the municipality’s position and increases should not be above inflation.