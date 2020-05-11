Tito Mboweni vs John Steenhuisen: All the drama and jabs
Finance minister Tito Mboweni had Twitter buzzing when he slammed DA leader John Steenhuisen for his comment on the nationwide lockdown.
Here is a wrap of what went down:
On Friday, Steenhuisen slammed the lockdown and called on the government to end the “lockdown crisis” and “get as many of us back to work as possible”.
During his online speech, Steenhuisen said the lockdown was not working and it was doing more harm than good.
“There is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place,” he said.
“We need to act now to end this lockdown crisis and get as many of us back to work as safely as possible.”
Mboweni took a swipe at Steenhuisen on Twitter.
“Hon Steenhuisen, must stay in his lane.
“You have no right to instruct our president to open the economy. That is disrespectful and unwarranted,” said Mboweni.
Steenhuisen replied, telling Mboweni there was a difference between his party and the ANC.
Big difference is my party takes me seriously, yours treats you like a joke! https://t.co/CLJqtUBnyz pic.twitter.com/mU51tt8XLa— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 8, 2020
Mboweni took another jab at Steenhuisen, claiming that in the township people say that “these DA types are a problem! They must grow up.”
In the township we say: “These DA types are a problem”! They must grow up. IMF deals with sovereign states not political parties. You are making an uneducated fool of yourself Sir!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 8, 2020
Mboweni also reminded Twitter about Steenhuisen’s lack of tertiary qualifications.
Steenhuisen clapped back by saying: “The fact that you are treated like the awkward drunk uncle at Christmas in your structures, you have to take your frustrations out somewhere. I am happy to help you process your pain ...”
Shame I understand minister, after the absolute walloping you got in the NEC yesterday, and the fact that you are treated like the awkward drunk uncle at Christmas in your structures, you have to take your frustrations out somewhere. I am happy to help you process your pain... https://t.co/sqDDUOowb9— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 8, 2020
After a round of back and forth jabs, Mboweni called an end to the “twar”.
@jsteenhuisen I am advised that the twar must end. Why? I am told that both of us will be floored! So long my friend!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 8, 2020
To be the Leader of the Opposition Party is a very serious matter. Not to be taken lightly. So I know that I will need your support @jsteenhuisen— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 8, 2020
Zille chiming in
The DA's Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, also chimed in on Mboweni's tweets.
Zille told Mboweni to stay in his lane and “fix the economy”.
“That should be enough work for you to do without keeping your eye on everyone else's lane. Thank you,” she said.