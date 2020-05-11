News

Tito Mboweni vs John Steenhuisen: All the drama and jabs

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 11 May 2020
Finance minister Tito Mboweni took some jabs at DA leader John Steenhuisen, who responded in a spicy twar.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni took some jabs at DA leader John Steenhuisen, who responded in a spicy twar.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had Twitter buzzing when he slammed DA leader John Steenhuisen for his comment on the nationwide lockdown.

Here is a wrap of what went down:

On Friday, Steenhuisen slammed the lockdown and called on the government to end the “lockdown crisis” and “get as many of us back to work as possible”.

During his online speech, Steenhuisen said the lockdown was not working and it was doing more harm than good.

“There is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place,” he said.

“We need to act now to end this lockdown crisis and get as many of us back to work as safely as possible.”

Mboweni took a swipe at Steenhuisen on Twitter.

“Hon Steenhuisen, must stay in his lane.

“You have no right to instruct our president to open the economy. That is disrespectful and unwarranted,” said Mboweni.

Steenhuisen replied, telling Mboweni there was a difference between his party and the ANC.

Mboweni took another jab at Steenhuisen, claiming that in the township people say that “these DA types are a problem! They must grow up.”

Mboweni also reminded Twitter about Steenhuisen’s lack of tertiary qualifications.

Steenhuisen clapped back by saying: “The fact that you are treated like the awkward drunk uncle at Christmas in your structures, you have to take your frustrations out somewhere. I am happy to help you process your pain ...”

After a round of back and forth jabs, Mboweni called an end to the “twar”.

Zille chiming in

The DA's Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, also chimed in on Mboweni's tweets.

Zille told Mboweni to stay in his lane and “fix the economy”.

“That should be enough work for you to do without keeping your eye on everyone else's lane. Thank you,” she said.

Latest Videos

Ultraviolet light machines are fighting Coronavirus: Here's how 👊
‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...

Most Read

X