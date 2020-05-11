SA's Covid-19 death toll climbs past 200, with 637 new cases reported
The death toll from Covid-19 in SA has climbed past the 200 mark, with 12 new deaths announced on Monday.
There were also 637 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, with more than half of the new cases coming from the Western Cape. There are now a total of 10,652 cases across SA and 206 total deaths.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said eight of the 12 deaths were from the Western Cape, two from the Eastern Cape and one each from KwaZulu-Natal and the North West. It was the first reported death in the North West.
This is a developing story.