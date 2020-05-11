More than 500 in Eastern Cape recover from Covid-19
The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape has risen to 519.
Nationally, 4,173 people have recovered health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night as the number of confirmed cases passed the 10,000 mark.
The number of people who died also rose on Sunday night — 194 nationally, and one more death was recorded in the Eastern Cape, taking the total to 22.
Here is the provincial breakdown:
Eastern Cape
Deaths — 22
Recoveries — 519
Free State
Deaths — 6
Recoveries — 105
Gauteng
Deaths — 22
Recoveries — 1,247
KwaZulu-Natal
Deaths — 43
Recoveries — 606
Limpopo
Deaths — 3
Recoveries — 28
Mpumalanga
Deaths — 0
Recoveries — 22
North West
Deaths — 0
Recoveries — 23
Northern Cape
Deaths — 0
Recoveries — 16
Western Cape
Deaths — 98
Recoveries — 1,607
Total
Deaths — 194
Recoveries — 4,173