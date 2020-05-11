More than 500 in Eastern Cape recover from Covid-19

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape has risen to 519.

Nationally, 4,173 people have recovered health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night as the number of confirmed cases passed the 10,000 mark.

The number of people who died also rose on Sunday night — 194 nationally, and one more death was recorded in the Eastern Cape, taking the total to 22.

Here is the provincial breakdown:

Eastern Cape

Deaths — 22

Recoveries — 519

Free State

Deaths — 6

Recoveries — 105

Gauteng

Deaths — 22

Recoveries — 1,247

KwaZulu-Natal

Deaths — 43

Recoveries — 606

Limpopo

Deaths — 3

Recoveries — 28

Mpumalanga

Deaths — 0

Recoveries — 22

North West

Deaths — 0

Recoveries — 23

Northern Cape

Deaths — 0

Recoveries — 16

Western Cape

Deaths — 98

Recoveries — 1,607

Total

Deaths — 194

Recoveries — 4,173