Little Richard, rock’s flashy founding father, dies at 87

Little Richard, whose outrageous showmanship and lightning-fast rhythms intoxicated crowds with hits like Tutti-frutti and Long Tall Sally, has died. He was 87.

The Rev Bill Minson, a friend of the legendary musician, said Little Richard died on Saturday morning following a battle with cancer.

With a distinctive range from robust belting to howling falsetto, Richard transfixed audiences and inspired artists including The Beatles as he transformed the blues into the feverish new style of rock ‘n’ roll alongside Fats Domino and Chuck Berry.

His raunchy 1955 song Tutti-frutti became a sort of opening salvo of rock ‘n’ roll’s entry into American life, starting with his nonsensical but instantly thrilling first line: “Awop bop a loo mop / Alop bam boom.”

Richard stunned buttoned-down post-World War 2 America with an otherworldly look of blindingly colourful shirts, glass-embedded jackets, a needle-thin moustache and a 15cm pompadour.

A consummate entertainer, he would play piano with one leg hoisted over the keys.

Richard’s lifestyle — he spoke fondly of bisexual orgies — became the epitome of rock decadence.

But he never became an obvious icon for the African-American or gay communities.

Once openly — by standards of the time — attracted to men, Richard became a born-again Christian and renounced homosexuality as a temporary choice, anathema to the modern gay rights movement and psychologists.

His music influence was incalculable. Early white rockers including Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley all pursued Richard’s sound.

The upstart Beatles and Rolling Stones served separately as opening acts when Richard toured England, and a young Jimi Hendrix and members of Earth, Wind and Fire played in his backup band.

“He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens,” Mick Jagger tweeted on Saturday.

“His music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid-50s.”

Bob Dylan called Richard “my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do”.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5 1932, he was raised in grinding poverty in Macon, Georgia.

His father sold bootleg liquor and owned a tavern, where he was shot dead in a dispute when Richard was starting his career.

Richard, despite his stage name, stood a skinny 1.8m and was born with different sized legs.