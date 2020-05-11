Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has hinted that level 3 of the nationwide lockdown could arrive soon.

This comes after Mkhize noted last week that prolonging the lockdown would not have a substantial impact on the possible peak of Covid-19 infections.

Here are three times Mkhize has dropped hints about SA's lockdown future:

Delaying the peak

While visiting Job Shimakana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, Mkhize said: “Life is complex. In terms of our scientific focus, we were able to push the peak.If we were to prolong the lockdown, it would not have delayed the peak substantially.

“We can now spot where the problems are coming from. We have learnt lessons from other countries and we have an advantage.”