Government in talks about possible downgrade to level 3: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has hinted at a looming lockdown downgrade for the country from level 4 to level 3.

Cele addressed the media in Edenvale, just outside Pietermartizburg, on Monday during a visit to KwaZulu-Natal to enforce compliance in certain areas. The uMgungundlovu district has the third-highest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in KZN (63) after Ilembe (283) and eThekwini (840).

Cele revealed that the committee overseeing the regulations had been discussing level 3 and was awaiting advice from experts.

He remained mum on when the government could possibly look to easing the lockdown into level 3, which would among other things permit the sale of alcohol during specified times.