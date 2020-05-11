Formex Industries employees down tools

Formex Industries employees downed tools on Monday morning and are picketing outside the company’s Markman premises over wages which have not been processed.

The employees have also taken issue with the employer over unemployment insurance fund (UIF) payouts, which they say have been paid to the employer who is now withholding the money.

Employees at Formex say they get paid up to R1,400 weekly, and that when the lockdown was instituted the company closed and workers were sent home.

One employee, who asked not to be named, said: “We have been getting paid for the duration of the shutdown. Even though some of us were paid from our leave days, the company said once the UIF was paid those leave days would be reconciled.”

Formex resumed operations last week but those employees who reported for work say they have not been paid and would not work until the matter was resolved.

CEO Hennie Venter said they would consult with union representatives on Monday and provide answers afterwards.

Venter denied that the company was withholding the employees’ payouts, attributing the situation to a nationwide payout delay.