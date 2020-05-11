Elderly Rowallan Park couple inseparable for 50 years, torn apart by wife’s violent death in home invasion

The attacker escaped with the two cellphones and an unknown amount of the couple’s pension money.

Police are investigating.

Martha’s niece, Lynette Ferreira, said her uncle was severely traumatised.

“He has been so sad since the incident,” she said.

“He keeps asking why his wife had to die like that when she was such a good and God-fearing person.”

Ferreira was called to the scene shortly after the attack.

With no cellphones and no landline in the house, an injured Snyman had limped to his car and drove to Ferreira’s cousin’s house to seek help.

“She [Martha] was lying on the floor and he couldn’t pick her up by himself, so he had to lock her inside the house and drive to my cousin in Fife Avenue [in Rowallan Park] in his condition.

“I was then called by my cousin,” Ferreira said.

The couple lived alone.

Ferreira took Snyman into her Overbaakens home on Saturday, with plans to move him into a retirement home today.

She said he had lost contact with his family years ago.

“We had to take him in for his safety because he is also frail and suffers from diabetes so he can’t live alone or take care of himself.

“He was reluctant at the idea of living in a retirement village, but we have convinced him to just try it out because he’ll at least have someone to take care of him there,” Ferreira said.

She said Snyman had been struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death

“It’s always just been the two of them, you know.

“They would go to the shops together and kept to themselves a lot.

“He’s worried about his future without her, especially because they have never had any kids,” Ferreira said.

The Snymans’ house was locked on Sunday morning.

Shaken neighbours said the two were friendly and mostly kept to themselves.

Keith Varnfield, who lives close to the Snymans, said: “It’s a terrible incident and what’s worse is that it was around 10.30am and we were all up but did not hear any commotion, we just saw police and noticed something was wrong.

“This is generally a quiet neighbourhood and nothing really happens here.

“They were a very private couple.

“We would see each other and exchange greetings in the street, maybe on their way to the shops, but they mostly kept to themselves,” Varnfield said.