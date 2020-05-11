East Cape wool, mohair sales hit the ground running

The Eastern Cape’s fibre industry has reopened with determination after a month-long delay in production, sales and trade.

The entire agriculture sector, including export agriculture such as wool and mohair and the related processing of the fibres, is allowed to operate during level 4 lockdown, which commenced on May 1.

The first electronic wool sale has since been successfully offered.

Cape Wools SA general manager Deon Saayman said the eased regulations had enabled brokers a swift sale of bales that were stored before lockdown.

“The online sale was achieved through extensive lobbying by industry organisations and with the support of structured agriculture,” Saayman said.

“There is still a great deal of market uncertainty globally, but agriculture and wool, in particular, can play a significant role in the recovery of the SA economy and in earning foreign currency for the country.”

House of Fibre SA said the first mohair sale would take place on May 19.

Pierre van der Vyver from House of Fibre SA said they hoped that the rand value/kilogram price for all types of mohair would remain the same as before the lockdown, as was seen with wool.

“The biggest portion of the mohair clip is now going to Europe, with Italy as the main consumer. Though there were very few cancellations from Italy, the market is very unsure with most of the manufacturers also still in lockdown,” he said.

The first mohair sale will auction the even lot numbers, which was supposed to be sold on April 7. The second half of catalogue B11/19 — uneven lots — will be offered two weeks later, on June 2.

It had been decided to split the summer catalogue in two, but to continue the summer and winter production period without pause, Van der Vyver said.

“With so much uncertainty in the market, we felt it irresponsible to dump such a large quantity of mohair in the market in one go. The decision was approved by the other brokers and buyers as well.”

SA Wool and Mohair Buyers Association chair Clarence Friskin said traditional auctions would continue under strict hygiene protocols and with a limit on the number of people.

“The wool-selling season will also be extended beyond the traditional close in early June. This is to accommodate the backlog that has been caused by the lockdown and the limitation on the number of bales offered on each auction,” Friskin said.

The same goes for mohair.

“Effectively, there will be no off-season and mohair received after May 22 will be prepared for the first sale of the winter season on August 18,” Van der Vyver said.

House of Fibre has also warned farmers that the winter shearing programme would be under a lot of pressure as it was unlikely that Lesotho and other foreign shearers would be allowed back into SA before September or October.

“Guidelines will stipulate that farmers must shear their ewes first and try to postpone any other shearing, to help fellow farmers to shear before the kidding and lambing season kicks off,” Van der Vyver said.