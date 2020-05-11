Criminal trials postponed yet again

Several high-profile court cases set down for Monday — including the sentencing of convicted murderers, rapists and the continuation of the trial of alleged human trafficker Pastor Timothy Omotoso — were postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



A total of 22 criminal court cases were postponed to later dates — after already having been postponed to Monday — while courts around the country await new directives on how cases will be handled in the context of the continued coronavirus lockdown...

