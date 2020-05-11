Body of teenager found in Jacksonville field

Port Elizabeth police are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the body of a teenager found in an open field in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a community member alerted the Bethelsdorp police at about 12.45pm to the a body of a coloured male, aged about 16, in the open field next to a graveyard.

“The deceased sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

“Circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at this stage,” Naidu said.

The teenager was wearing white Soviet takkies, blue tracksuit pants and a maroon tracksuit jacket, Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation, or in identifying the deceased, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tandiswa Nobebe (067-403-1910), SAPS Bethelsdorp (041-404-3005), Crime Stop (08600-10111) or the nearest police station.