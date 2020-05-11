Bloemendal man charged with murdering sister

A 49-year-old Bloemendal man was arrested on Sunday and charged with the murder of his 45-year-old sister.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 7.30pm on Sunday, Verity Monnel and her brother were allegedly embroiled in an argument at their home in Bloemendal.

The argument allegedly escalated and moved from inside the house to outside.

“Soon after, Monnel entered the house and her husband saw her bleeding on her back,” Naidu said.

Monnel went to lie on the bed and died before she could receive any medical treatment, Naidu said.

Monnel’s brother, whose name was not divulged, was arrested at the scene and detained on a charge of murder.

According to Naidu the reason for the argument is not yet known.

The brother is expected to appear in court soon.