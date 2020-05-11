Ban on cigarettes a crucial part of fighting Covid-19: HSRC

The ban on the sale of tobacco is crucial in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

This is according to the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), which recently conducted two online surveys to investigate South Africans’ knowledge, attitudes, perceptions and practices related to the coronavirus.

The first survey was conducted among more than 50,000 people between March 27 and April 2. The second was conducted among 19,330 people from April 8-24. Data was benchmarked to the South African national adult population.

"The majority of smokers (88%) were not able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown, suggesting that the ban was efficient in reducing cigarette access and therefore use. Overall, 11.8% of smokers were able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown," the council found.

Cigarette buying was more prevalent among those who were able to buy alcohol than those who were not able to buy alcohol: 72% of people who bought alcohol also bought cigarettes, the survey found.