Ban on cigarettes a crucial part of fighting Covid-19: HSRC
The ban on the sale of tobacco is crucial in reducing the spread of Covid-19.
This is according to the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), which recently conducted two online surveys to investigate South Africans’ knowledge, attitudes, perceptions and practices related to the coronavirus.
The first survey was conducted among more than 50,000 people between March 27 and April 2. The second was conducted among 19,330 people from April 8-24. Data was benchmarked to the South African national adult population.
"The majority of smokers (88%) were not able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown, suggesting that the ban was efficient in reducing cigarette access and therefore use. Overall, 11.8% of smokers were able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown," the council found.
Cigarette buying was more prevalent among those who were able to buy alcohol than those who were not able to buy alcohol: 72% of people who bought alcohol also bought cigarettes, the survey found.
"Cigarette buying was also more prevalent among those who were able to drink alcohol with friends - 26% of people who drank alcohol with friends during the lockdown also bought cigarettes," said the council.
The research also found that the percentage of participants who came into close contact with someone outside their home by shaking hands, hugging or kissing was significantly higher for those who were able to buy cigarettes during lockdown (26.2%) than those who were not (9.8%).
"Over 40% of those who were able to buy cigarettes came into close contact (within 2m) with more than 10 people when away from their homes, compared to 26.4% of smokers who did not buy cigarettes during lockdown.
"Therefore, during the lockdown cigarette buyers were in close physical contact with people outside their homes more often than non-purchasers."
The council said its findings indicated that cigarette buyers were not practising appropriate social distancing.
"Sharing tobacco products like cigarettes or hookah pipes can also increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission in communal and social settings," said the council.
"The current ban on the purchase of tobacco products during the lockdown is therefore a crucial element of trying to reduce the impact of the virus on patients and the health-care system."
According to the council, South Africa's health-care system does not have sufficient ventilators, hence the emphasis by the government to flatten the curve and limit the spread of the disease.
"At current conservative estimations, if even 1% of South Africa’s 8-million smokers were infected and 5% of these required ICU or high-care facilities, the health-care system would not be able to cope," it said.
"If only 1% of the 8-million smokers were to contract Covid-19, this means that 80,000 smokers would be infected countrywide. If an estimated 5% were to need ICU, this would translate to about 4,000 people needing ICU hospital beds and ventilators in the whole country.
"Under current calculations, this would exceed the availability of ventilators and place health workers at risk."