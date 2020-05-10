SA Covid-19 cases climb over 10,000 as death toll nears 200

More than 10,000 South Africans have tested positive for Covid-19, a 595 increase in the last 24 hours.

There were also eight more deaths recorded from Saturday, taking the total to 194.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the figures on Sunday night.

“As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 10,015. We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases,” Mkhize said in a statement.

Four of the eight deaths were in Gauteng, three in the Western Cape, and one from the Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng.