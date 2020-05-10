PE taxi driver shoots attackers during scuffle

Two men were arrested on Saturday soon after attacking an e-hailing taxi driver in Newton Park, who was strangled from behind while sitting in his car and then shot in the shoulder.

The suspects, aged 20 and 21, were arrested at a hospital after the botched robbery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver had shot one of the suspects during the scuffle at about 7.45pm.

“The 47-year-old driver went to an address in Alexander Road, Newton Park, to pick up a client. When he stopped at the given address, two men got into the back seat,” she said.

“One of the men tried to strangle him from behind with a piece of rope. The complainant fought back and the suspect fired a shot through the seat, hitting him in the shoulder.”

She said the driver had then returned fire and the suspects had fled.

“While busy on the scene, police received information that two men were at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The suspects, one with a gunshot wound in his chest and the other with a gunshot wound in his arm, were arrested.”

She said both suspects were from Schauderville.

“They are expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder.”