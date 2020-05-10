Cross border cases rise to 137

Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said teams were tracing and tracking those that the people had com in close contact with.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said it was concerning about the numbers of positive cases continuously going up.

“Because we cannot get to everyone who recently travelled from other provinces at the same time, we are calling on people to be responsible citizens and contact our 24 hour call centre on 0800 032 364 so that they can be screened and tested if they have any of the symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“We need everyone to play their part because people's lives are at risk. If we all get infected by the coronavirus at the same time, our health care system will not cope and will result in more deaths that could have been prevented,” she said.

Gomba sent her condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the 21 people that had died from Covid-19.

“We feel their pain as this affects all of us. May their souls rest in peace.

There has also been a confirmed case at a retail store in Port St Johns.

Kupelo said teams were following up on this.

“While concerned with the number of confirmed cases and deaths, there have also been some good news as our dedicated health workers have nursed back to full health 519 people who had previously tested positive for the virus,” he said.

“The number of recoveries are promising and shows that testing positive does not mean you will die from this virus.”

“Our health professionals deserve praise for their hard work during these difficult times. These are small victories that we need to celebrate.

He said the 110 people quarantine in Mphekweni and Fish River in Port Alfred had been given a clean bill of health.

“Our number one priority is to stop the spread of this virus and for us to successfully do that, we need people to stay at home, practise good personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap and water or sanitiser regularly, social distance and wear masks when going out to buy essentials or get medical help.”