Woman dies after home attack

Police are on the hunt for an intruder who attacked a Rowallan Park couple at their home on Saturday morning, leaving an 83-year-old woman dead.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect entered the house through an unlocked door of the couple's Maasdorp Street home.

He confronted the woman in the passage, pushing her head against the wall.

The woman fell and died on the scene, she said.

The suspect then confronted her 76-year-old husband in the lounge. He stole two cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

The husband sustained slight head injuries. Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery.