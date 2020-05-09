News

Woman dies after home attack

By Herald Reporter - 09 May 2020
Police are searching for the killer of an 83 year-old Rowallan Park woman
Police are searching for the killer of an 83 year-old Rowallan Park woman
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police are on the hunt for an intruder who attacked a Rowallan Park couple at their home on Saturday morning, leaving an 83-year-old woman dead.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect entered the house through an unlocked door of the couple's Maasdorp Street home.

He confronted the woman in the passage, pushing her head against the wall.

The woman fell and died on the scene, she said.

The suspect then confronted her 76-year-old husband in the lounge. He stole two cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

The husband sustained slight head injuries. Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery.

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
WATCH: How will Covid-19 pandemic affect private equity industry?

Most Read

X