Another legal challenge to lockdown regulations looms

DearSA has given Dlamini-Zuma until next Thursday to respond or face legal action.

“Our client, however, trusts that unnecessary litigation could be avoided and look forward to your urgent response,” the letter written by Hurter Spies Incorporated read.

The letter raised concerns that government decisions over the lockdown were ad hoc rather than data-driven, resulting in a potential massive economic overkill.

“Our client is not asking for all lockdown measures to be revoked.

“However, the current restrictions on e-commerce play a limited role in stopping the spread of the virus and they play a big role in hampering the economy,” the letter read.

According to the organisation, economic studies showed that a prolonged lockdown would have a devastating effect on the economy, with the construction sector likely to suffer a 30% decline in employment.

“The effect of the lockdown will be a massive decline in the demand and supply of many industries, with particularly severe effects in the service sectors, such as restaurants, entertainment, tourism, travel and hotels,” the organisation said.

“Lockdown measures cannot stop the virus from spreading, but they can slow down the speed of infections.

“Lockdowns will not save the lives of those who contract Covid-19 and do not require hospitalisation.

“They also do not save the lives of those who contract the virus and would sadly and regrettably succumb to the disease even if they gained access to an ICU bed.

“They only assist those who contract the virus and would survive if they were hospitalised, but are unable to receive such care because the health system has been overrun.”

The organisation called for “a reasonable approach” to regulations aimed at addressing the public health issue.