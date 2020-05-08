UDM deputy president accuses EC health department of negligence

UDM deputy president and MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has accused the Eastern Cape health department and its workers of negligence after his aunt’s death.

In a heart-wrenching letter written to premier Oscar Mabuyane on May 6, detailing what he said his aunt had endured trying to access health care, Kwankwa said he had informed health MEC Sindiswa Gomba about the situation after his aunt died on Tuesday.

She had been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

“I write this letter not only because of my family’s personal tragedy and unbearable experience at the hands of some Eastern Cape health workers, but also because our experience concerns potentially thousands of South Africans and has an impact on the spread of the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

In his letter, Kwankwa painted a horrific picture of how his sickly aunt, carried by her son, was sent from Grey Provincial Hospital in King William’s Town, to Bhisho Provincial Hospital and later SS Gida Hospital in Keiskammahoek.

“On 3 May, 2020, in the early morning, my aunt severely struggled to breathe and a gracious neighbour took her to Dimbaza clinic, from where she was referred and admitted to SS Gida Hospital in Keiskammahoek where she was placed in isolation. She was left to die on her own on 5 May 2020.

“As a family we are sad, but we are angry too, as we were sent from pillar to post by what seems an incompetent Eastern Cape health care system, which resulted in my aunt paying with her life. The poor level of treatment at Grey Provincial Hospital and Bhisho Provincial Hospital’s refusal to treat my aunt leaves much to be desired. They dropped the ball and it had fatal consequences,” he wrote.