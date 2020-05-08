Relief after Port Alfred desalination plant ordered to go ahead

PREMIUM

A recent court ruling giving the Ndlambe municipality the go-ahead to proceed with the construction of a R100m desalination plant for drought-stricken Port Alfred and the surrounding areas has been welcomed by those most in need.



Last month the Makanda high court dismissed an interim interdict preventing the project from going ahead after losing tender bidder for the project, MEB Energy, obtained the urgent interim interdict to stop the municipality from proceeding with the project...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.