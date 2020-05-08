More than 3,000 Covid-19 recoveries in SA

More than 3,000 people in SA have recovered from Covid-19.

In the latest figures released on Thursday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said they had recorded 3,153 recoveries.

In the Eastern Cape, the number of recoveries is 388.

More than 8,200 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded around the country since early March and 161 have died.

Nearly 300,000 tests had been conducted by the end of Thursday.

Here is a provincial breakdown for the recoveries:

Gauteng - 1,036

Western Cape - 1,122

KwaZulu-Natal - 420

Eastern Cape - 388

Free State - 102

Limpopo - 27

Mpumalanga - 22

North West - 20

Northern Cape - 16