'Fully-fledged dagga cultivation greenhouse' found in Bloemfontein

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 May 2020
The suspects, aged 22 to 52, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on charges of cultivating and dealing in dagga.
Image: Saps

A “huge dagga plantation” and laboratory has been shut down in Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein.

The Hawks, acting on intelligence gathered about a laboratory that was allegedly operational in the area, carried out the raid on Thursday, said spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

Steyn said after obtaining a search warrant, a task team raided the premises and discovered a “fully-fledged dagga cultivation greenhouse”.

“The value [is] yet to be determined, but it is estimated at a substantial amount.”

Eight suspects aged between 22 and 52 were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on charges of cultivating and dealing in dagga.

