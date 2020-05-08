Foreigners sent home after riots at repatriation centre

The government was forced to bend lockdown regulations and open the border to allow foreign nationals awaiting deportation to be allowed to cross and return to their home countries.

This was revealed by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi in an interview with the SABC on Thursday morning.

“I can report that at 4.30 this morning, 94 Basotho nationals were taken out of Lindela [Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp].They are en route to Maseru border post,” he said.

“This morning, the Zimbabwean embassy is arriving [at Lindela]. We have summoned them.

“We are going to discuss with them with the hope that before the end of the day or at most by the end of the week, we will also have sent the 570 Zimbabweans home.”

The decision to send the immigrants home during the coronavirus lockdown comes after 37 of those detained at the centre, all believed to be from Lesotho, escaped at the weekend.