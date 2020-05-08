Early B continues to spread positivity

The video, uploaded on his Facebook page earlier this week, has been shared more than 3,000 times.

“People consume information in different ways and though the government keeps spreading awareness in its own ways, I thought to also use my style of rap to spread the message to my audience so we as SA can stand a chance to win against this virus,” Early B said.

The song was featured on Good Hope FM DJ Easy’s Covid-19 16 Bar Challenge played on Friday nights.

The rapper has been involved in other awareness campaigns since the virus reached SA shores.

He also took part in a Pick n Pay campaign against panic buying shortly before the SA government implemented the national lockdown.

“We made a song with about 10 other artists where we encouraged people to stop panic buying and think of the next person’s needs too,” he said.

Written by Ard Matthews and produced by Theo Crous, the song titled Don’t Panic Buy, features top comedians and musicians including Lira, DRB singer Madjozi, Kahn Morbee from the Parlotones, Arno Carstens, Karen Zoid, Early B, Jack Parow, Francois van Coke, Loyiso Bala and Zolani Mahola from Freshlyground.

“I was also involved in another KykNET campaign where we were talking about how life in lockdown is and just spreading a message of hope,” he said.

Like many other musicians, the lockdown has cost Early B all his gigs that were scheduled for the period, including one in Amsterdam, but he has opted to find the positive in the situation.

“The Amsterdam gig is something I was really looking forward to but unfortunately we can’t leave our country or enter other countries.

“On the bright side, I appreciate that this time has allowed me to spend more time with my family than I have in nearly two years.

“I also have time to finally do all the small things I like but didn’t have time to do, like the car I’m busy building for myself from scratch right now,” he said.

The rapper is also working on his next album from his home studio.

“My previous album was more about showcasing my versatility but the next one will bring the listener closer to who I am.

“I’ll also be reflecting about times like the one we’re in right now,” he said.