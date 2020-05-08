663 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in SA in biggest single-day jump

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the figures available in a statement on Friday night. They were based on 15,599 tests.

The deaths did not all take place in the last 24 hours, with the minister stating that there had “been a delay in reporting some of these deaths due to the stringent verification processes we had undertaken”.

“As of May 7 we had 435 patients in hospital, of which 45 were in high care, 77 were in ICU and, of those, 40 were being ventilated. Our hospitalisation rate remains at 5% of all Covid-19 diagnosed patients,” the statement said.

No update was provided to the numbers of recoveries announced on Wednesday.

The provincial breakdown of cases on Thursday was provided as:

Western Cape — 4,497;

Gauteng — 1,851;

KwaZulu-Natal — 1, 253;

Eastern Cape — 989;

Free State — 133;

Mpumalanga — 60;

Limpopo — 43;

North West — 42; and

Northern Cape — 27.

The number of deaths and recoveries were recorded as: