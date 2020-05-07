Woman traced in connection with dumped newborn baby

PREMIUM

A 30-year-old KwaDwesi woman has been tracked down in connection with the dumping of a newborn baby in bushes in the Kabega Park area in April.



Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the woman had been traced though the registration number of a vehicle captured on video footage...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.