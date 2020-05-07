Suspected loan sharks bust with more than 200 Sassa cards at Sebokeng mall

Morwane said the patrollers alerted police who arrested the two suspects.

They are believed to be loan sharks who took the Sassa cards from their owners, he said.

The suspects were detained at the Sebokeng police station.

The patrollers were also tasked to help the elderly, disabled and child support beneficiaries at various Sassa payment points.

They have also been deployed in identified crime hotspots across the province.

“The deployment of community patrollers augurs well in our efforts to improve the safety levels of our citizens, especially during this global pandemic.

“Community patrollers are the first line of defence and a force multiplier in ensuring that our streets and homes are safe at all times. They have been working tirelessly to turn the tide against crime and ensuring adherence to the lockdown regulations,” Morwane said.