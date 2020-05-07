Seven arrested as police seize 91 Sassa cards and nearly R200,000 cash

Tshwane metro police arrested seven people for alleged Sassa card fraud.

Police seized 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash from the men.

They are expected to appear in court soon after being arrested at the Kolonade mall in Montana Park on Wednesday.

“The police were searching for various suspicious people at ATM machines in the mall. Upon searching two of the suspects, 13 Sassa cards and cash amounting to R32,431 was found in their possession. They were then arrested for Sassa card fraud after they could not account for the cards and the money in their possession,” said Tshwane metro police in a statement.

Five more suspects were arrested at the mall after further investigations.

“Among the suspects, one male and female were found in possession of 61 Sassa cards and cash amounting to R110,070 that they could not account for."