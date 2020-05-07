Robbers hit Khayelitsha animal clinic, holding up staff at gunpoint

Armed robbers hit the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

"This has resulted in even more emotional and financial stress, over and above their lockdown difficulties," said fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis.

"We keep our gates closed during lockdown to reduce people coming on site and spreading the coronavirus. We take pets at the gate - most small pets can fit through our gate's bars. The only times we open the gate is to allow a big dog in or out, for goods deliveries and our vehicles," she said.

On Wednesday, a staff member opened the pedestrian gate to "hand a big dog back to his owner after receiving treatment".

"This is when a group of armed men pushed through the gate," said Du Plessis.